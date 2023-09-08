GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
John Mahama encourages Black Stars to aim for gold in AFCON 2023

Published on: 08 September 2023
John Mahama encourages Black Stars to aim for gold in AFCON 2023

Former Ghana President John Mahama has extended his congratulations to the Black Stars, urging the national football team to clinch victory at next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars secured their spot in the 2024 AFCON with a 2-1 victory over Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Black Stars, who are four-time African champions but haven't tasted continental victory in over four decades, received accolades from Mahama for their remarkable comeback from a one-goal deficit.

Mahama took to Facebook to express his delight, stating, "Congratulations to our Black Stars. Great comeback from a goal down and a spectacular victory against CAR to book a well-deserved spot in the 2024 AFCON. You've made Ghana proud again! Keep shining! Let's go for gold in the AFCON."

With 12 points accumulated during the AFCON qualifiers, the Black Stars secured the top spot in Group E. This achievement grants them the privilege of competing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to take place in Ivory Coast.

