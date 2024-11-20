John Mahama links Black Stars’ failure to qualify for AFCON to ‘poor governance’ by NPP government

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has attributed the Black Stars’ recent struggles, including their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), to what he described as the poor performance of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ghana will not participate in the continent’s biggest football competition for male national teams for the first time in 21 years.

Speaking at Akim Oda during his Eastern Region campaign tour on Tuesday, November 19, Mahama lamented the state of Ghana’s national team, describing it as a reflection of the country’s overall challenges.

“We have lost everything. Even the Black Stars team, which we used as our source of entertainment, is now in its worst state."

“For the past 20 years, anytime it is time for AFCON, the Black Stars will take part. But we have failed to even make it through qualifiers.

“We allowed ourselves and the likes of Sudan, a war-torn country that has qualified for AFCON and Black Stars couldn’t. It is all because of the bad governance we have been subjected to for the past eight years."

Mahama urged Ghanaians to seize the opportunity in the December 7 elections to usher in new leadership, promising that an NDC government would not only revitalize the nation but also restore the pride and dominance of the Black Stars.