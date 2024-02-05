John Mahama promises to build Black Stars based on homegrown players

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his commitment to rejuvenating Ghanaian football by building a revamped Black Stars team centered around homegrown players if elected in the upcoming 2024 elections.

This announcement follows Ghana's underwhelming performance at the African Cup of Nations, where the team exited the competition at the group stage for the second consecutive time.

Mahama attributed the Black Stars' recent struggles to the absence of colts football, a crucial development stage for young players. He reminisced when districts organized Colts leagues and schools participated in academicals, providing a platform to identify promising talents.

The former President highlighted the collapse of these grassroots initiatives and outlined his plans to collaborate with the Ghana Football Association to reignite youth football development.

Speaking at a community engagement event in Bongo as part of the NDC's "Building Ghana Tour," Mahama responded to the community's request for an astro turf and reiterated the importance of grassroots infrastructure for football development.

"We will build a new Black Stars based on homegrown players, domestic players who have trained together for a long term and work as a team, and then we bring the foreign ones to come and blend with them."

He emphasized the significance of having a core team of domestic players who have played together extensively, suggesting that this approach would lead to a more cohesive and competitive national team.

The NDC flagbearer also stressed the need to overhaul the entire football environment in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association.

He pledged resources to district football associations, encouraging them to organize football galas to identify and nurture young talents. Furthermore, Mahama promised scholarships for promising players, facilitating their development through secondary school education and ultimately guiding them into national teams.