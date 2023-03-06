John Mensah expresses confidence in new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Former Ghana captain John Mensah has expressed confidence in the ability of new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to lead the team to success.

Hughton, who has a wealth of experience having managed clubs such as Newcastle United, Tottenham and Brighton and Hove Albion, replaces Otto Addo, who resigned after the World Cup.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Mensah urged Ghanaians to throw their support behind the new coach as he takes charge of the team.

He said, "It is time as Ghanaians to support Black Stars wholeheartedly and put everything aside ahead of the qualifiers. Chris is in to do an excellent job and wants success for the Black Stars so we should support him so that he won't feel bad."

Mensah went on to highlight the importance of the nation's support for Hughton, saying it would "boost him to make rightful decisions and make the nation proud once again." He urged Ghanaians to "throw our full support for Hughton to build a formidable team that can compete."

Hughton will be assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng, who served under Addo during his tenure. His first assignment will be against Angola later this month in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. It’s a doubleheader with the first leg taking place on March 23 in Kumasi and the return leg in Luanda four days later.