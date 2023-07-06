John Paintsil calls for Ghana government involvement like Senegal and Morocco in football development

Former Ghana international John Paintsil has called on the Government of Ghana to provide its support to the development of football in the country, insisting that Ghana FA cannot do it all alone.

The former Fulham, Leicester City, and West Ham United fullback believe that the development of football in Ghana needs the government's support to thrive.

Paintsil referenced the progress and successes of Senegal and Morocco in recent times to urge the Ghanaian government to contribute immensely in football development.

"Talking about football development at large, the Ghana Football Association can't do it alone," Paintsil told Asempa FM during an interview this morning.

"Take a look at how the governments of Morocco and Senegal have supported and contributed to football development in the two countries. I believe the Ghana government is willing to offer support, too."

The 42-year-old has 89 international caps for the Black Stars where he represented the West African country at the World Cup on two occasions and at the Africa Cup of Nations five times.

