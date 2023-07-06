John Paintsil compares playing Brazil to Mali, highlights unique challenges faced

John Paintsil has shared his perspective on Ghana's recent tournament performances, asserting that the senior national team, Black Stars have not brought shame upon itself in any recent competitions.

However, during the interview with Asempa FM, he was reminded of Ghana's loss to Comoros at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and their bottom-placed finish in their group at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Paintsil then drew an analogy from his playing days, stating, "During my playing time, I preferred playing against Brazil than Mali because, with Brazil, I played with ease, no pressure, while against Mali, they come at you with everything they have because they have nothing to lose. So, when a team like Ghana plays against lower-rated countries, they come all out. They don't care if they lose, but when Ghana loses, it becomes a problem."

Ghana's recent tournament performances have sparked discussions and calls for improvement within the national team setup.

The former Fulham defender is without a doubt a Ghanaian legend, and his words are powerful.

The 42-year-old was part of the Ghana squad that qualified for the first-ever World Cup in 2006. He featured in Germany and was also in South Africa for the 2010 tournament. Paintsil made 89 appearances for the Black Stars.