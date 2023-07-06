John Paintsil condemns personality attacks in Ghana Football

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has spoken out against the practice of attacking personalities within Ghanaian football when expressing opinions on related matters.

Paintsil emphasised the need to separate discussions about the game from personal attacks on individuals in positions of authority.

Paintsil's comments came in response to recent criticism from his former teammates, Derek Boateng and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, regarding Kurt Okraku and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Boateng suggested that GFA members, including President Okraku, may be involved in influencing national team selections, following the disappointing performance of the Black Meteors at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Expressing his viewpoint on Asempa FM, Paintsil stated that attacking someone's personality is fundamentally wrong. Instead, discussions related to the game should focus solely on the sport itself, without resorting to personal attacks.

"Attacking someone's personality is wrong. When we are talking about the game, our focus should be on the game devoid of personal attacks. It's wrong." Paintsil, who owns and operates a football academy, further added, "I'm a football person, and I'm deeply involved in the game, running my academy to the best of my ability."

Paintsil's remarks highlight the importance of respectful dialogue and constructive criticism within the Ghanaian football community. By shifting the focus to the game rather than individuals, he encourages a more productive and harmonious environment for discussions and decision-making processes related to football in Ghana.

The 42-year-old was part of the Ghana squad that qualified for the first-ever World Cup in 2006. He featured in Germany and was also in South Africa for the 2010 tournament. Paintsil made 89 appearances for the Black Stars.