John Paintsil confident in Chris Hughton's ability to turn things around for Black Stars

Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil, has expressed confidence in Chris Hughton's appointment as the new coach of the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed Hughton's appointment on Sunday, following the resignation of Otto Addo.

Hughton's appointment has been met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some expressing doubts about his ability to lead the team. However, Paintsil is optimistic about the new coach and believes he can make a positive impact on the Black Stars.

Paintsil believes that the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss has enough experience to turn things around for the four-time African champions in a short period of time.

Speaking to Mining City Radio, he said, "Chris Hughton has been at development sides, and he has the knowledge and experience to change things within a short period. So, for me, his input in the national team and having the ultimate power to lead the team is very good for the nation and the national team."

He also suggested that Hughton should bring in someone like Kwesi Appiah to his team, who has experience and knowledge of the culture of the game.

"When Chris Hughton gets Kwesi Appiah in his team, they can even win the Nations Cup back-to-back because, with him having that experience, and Kwesi Appiah also having that experience and also knowing the culture of the game, I think that will be all."

Black Stars will be looking to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and many Ghanaians will be hoping that Hughton can lead the team to success by winning next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.