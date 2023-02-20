John Paintsil criticises Ghana FA over handling of late Christian Atsu

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, has criticised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their handling of late Ghana winger Christian Atsu.

Atsu was recently discovered dead under the rubble of the Turkey earthquake, and the GFA, among others, issued a statement to mourn his passing.

However, according to Paintsil, the GFA's actions are hypocritical. He claims that the GFA snubbed Atsu when he was without a club and then turned around to act as though they cared about him after his passing.

"You snubbed him and kicked him out of your Black Stars at age 31. Atsu had been struggling to get a permanent stay in a club since the snub," Paintsil said in an interview with Original FM. "Don't pretend you loved him because you don’t at all."

Atsu's remains have since arrived in Ghana from Turkey, and his family is making arrangements for his burial.

Overall, Paintsil's criticism highlights the tension and complexities surrounding the relationship between players and the football associations that govern them.