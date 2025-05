John Paintsil FC win Greater Accra Division Two League Zone 5 title

John Paintsil FC have been officially crowned champions of the Greater Accra Division Two League Zone 5, capping off a remarkable season with a goalless draw against Progen FC on Saturday at the Adjiringanor AstroTurf.

The title-winning squad was honoured in a vibrant coronation ceremony, led by Greater Accra Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairman, Samuel Aboabire—affectionately known as ‘Kataar’—and RFA Competitions Manager George Aforklenyui.

The event was graced by former Ghana Black Stars forward Baffour Gyan, whose presence added a celebratory flair to the occasion.

John Paintsil FC’s consistency and disciplined approach throughout the season saw them dominate Zone 5, finishing as deserving champions.

Their triumph is not only a reflection of the players’ hard work but also a testament to the leadership and long-term vision of former Black Stars defender John Paintsil, who is making a significant mark in grassroots football development.

With the Zone 5 title secured, the team now turns its focus to the Greater Accra Division Two promotional playoffs, where they will aim to continue their impressive form on the road to higher-tier competition.