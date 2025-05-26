John Paintsil FC win Greater Accra Division Two League Zone 5 title

John Paintsil FC have been officially crowned champions of the Greater Accra Division Two League Zone 5, capping off a remarkable season with a goalless draw against Progen FC on Saturday at the Adjiringanor AstroTurf.

The title-winning squad was honoured in a vibrant coronation ceremony, led by Greater Accra Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairman, Samuel Aboabireâ€”affectionately known as â€˜Kataar’â€”and RFA Competitions Manager George Aforklenyui.

The event was graced by former Ghana Black Stars forward Baffour Gyan, whose presence added a celebratory flair to the occasion.

John Paintsil FC’s consistency and disciplined approach throughout the season saw them dominate Zone 5, finishing as deserving champions.

Their triumph is not only a reflection of the players’ hard work but also a testament to the leadership and long-term vision of former Black Stars defender John Paintsil, who is making a significant mark in grassroots football development.

With the Zone 5 title secured, the team now turns its focus to the Greater Accra Division Two promotional playoffs, where they will aim to continue their impressive form on the road to higher-tier competition.