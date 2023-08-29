John Paintsil hails Mohammed Kudus as a blend of Carlos Tevez and Yossi Benayoun

Former West Ham defender John Paintsil believes Mohammed Kudus is a carbon copy of his former teammates Carlos Tevez and Yossi Benayoun, following the attacking midfielder's move to the Hammers.

Paintsil's insightful perspective comes as West Ham officially confirmed the acquisition of the talented player from Ajax on Sunday, marking the end of weeks of negotiations.

Kudus sealed a five-year contract with West Ham after the Premier League club paid a transfer fee of €43 million, which has the potential to rise to €46 million through various variables.

This move also positions Kudus as the third Ghanaian to grace West Ham's ranks, following in the footsteps of John Paintsil and Andre Ayew.

"Signing for West Ham is a great choice and a good decision taken by the young man. West Ham is a big platform with a big family which opens great doors for every player that joins them," Paintsil said.

Paintsil further elaborated on the potential benefits of Kudus's choice, expressing his optimism for the player's contribution to both the club and the Ghanaian national team: "This decision will help Kudus and his family as well as the Black Stars. And with his inclusion now, their Premier League campaign will be a great one. He (Kudus) is a replica of Carlos Tevez and Yossi Benayoun."

Kudus, who joined Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2020, impressed during his time with the club. Throughout his tenure, he amassed 87 appearances for Ajax's first team, showcasing his talent with 27 goals.