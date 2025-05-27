John Paintsil FC honours Alhaji Sly Tetteh after securing Division Two league title

Former Ghana international John Paintsil has honoured the memory of the late Alhaji Sly Tetteh following his club’s recent triumph in the Greater Accra Division Two League Zone 5.

Paintsil’s team, John Paintsil FC, was officially crowned champions on Saturday during a ceremony held at the Adjiringanor AstroTurf.

The occasion became more than just a celebration of sporting success â€” it served as a heartfelt tribute to the man who helped shape Paintsil’s football journey.

To commemorate Tetteh’s enduring legacy, players and officials of the club donned shirts and displayed flyers emblazoned with the phrase: “The Pride of Alhaji Sly Tetteh” alongside a striking image of the iconic football administrator.

Alhaji Sly Tetteh, the founder of Liberty Professionals, played a vital role in nurturing Paintsil’s talent, guiding him from his early days in Ghanaian football to the international stage.

Under Tetteh’s mentorship, Paintsil rose to prominence before moving on to a successful career abroad, playing for top English clubs including West Ham United, Fulham, and Leicester City. He also earned over 80 caps for the Ghana national team.

Reflecting on the tribute after the title presentation, Paintsil said: “Alhaji Sly Tetteh played an instrumental role in my life and football career. I would not be where I am today without his belief and mentorship. Dedicating this victory to him is the least I could do to honour his legacy.”

In a move that solidifies the club’s identity and values, John Paintsil FC has adopted “The Pride of Alhaji Sly Tetteh” as its official slogan â€” a motto that symbolizes a commitment to discipline, vision, and the development of young talent, principles Tetteh championed throughout his life.

The emotional tribute has resonated deeply within Ghana’s football community, offering a poignant reminder of the profound influence Alhaji Sly Tetteh had on the sport and on the lives of many young footballers.