John Paintsil justifies exodus of Ghana Premier League players to foreign leagues

Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil has defended the increasing trend of Ghana Premier League players moving abroad in pursuit of more lucrative contracts.

This exodus has recently included notable players like Emmanuel Keyekeh, Richmond Lamptey, and Steven Mukwala, who have signed with clubs in Rwanda and Tanzania.

Addressing this trend, Paintsil, a former defender for Berekum Arsenal, emphasised that football is a business, and players should seize opportunities to advance their careers and financial prospects.

"Running football is a business, so if the player is young and has the opportunity to go, why not?" Paintsil said in an interview on Asempa FM. "It is just about doing the right thing. That's why you don't build a team around one player or two players."

Paintsil further explained that clubs need to adopt a broader strategy when building their squads, ensuring they have depth and flexibility to accommodate player transfers.

"You need to have a big squad if you really want to do business. The player can be 16 years old, and the team in Europe can buy them for a long-term contract," he said. "The chairman, the president, who is investing their money, needs to get a return. So I don't think there's a problem with that."

He stressed the importance of a solid team structure to mitigate the impact of losing key players, advising against over-reliance on individual talents.

"When you are building a team, you need to build the structure well so that you have many players. Don't build a team around one or two players," Paintsil concluded.

This perspective highlights the balance between nurturing local talent and recognizing the economic realities of football, where players and clubs alike must navigate opportunities for growth and financial stability.