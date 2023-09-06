John Paintsil offers advice to Mohammed Kudus on family and football success

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has shared words of advice with West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, emphasising the importance of prioritising family for long-term success in football.

Paintsil, who also had a stint with West Ham United between 2006 and 2008, claimed that family should be the top priority for any footballer, as they provide vital support throughout their career and beyond.

According to Paintsil, his family was everything to him, and their happiness or well-being had a direct impact on his career. He urged Kudus, who recently joined West Ham United from Ajax, to support his family and ensure their happiness during his playing days.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Paintsil shared his advice: "There is life after football, and upon getting to West Ham, I will urge him to support his family more so that when he finishes his career, they will say that during your playing days, this is what you did."

Paintsil, 43, said that his advice was based on personal experience and that Kudus should take it seriously to have a peaceful mind for performing at his best on the field.

He explained the relationship between family happiness and performance: "I am speaking from experience because when the family is happy, you are also happy, but when they are not happy, it affects your play on the pitch. So that’s the little advice I will give him; he should focus more on the family."

When asked about Kudus' potential impact on West Ham United, Paintsil highlighted the club's confidence in the young player's abilities. He noted that West Ham wouldn't sign a player for a five-year contract without seeing something special in him.

Paintsil concluded that Kudus' youth, experience, and potential were the reasons behind the club's significant investment in him.

Kudus is currently part of coach Chris Hughton’s team, preparing to face the Central African Republic in the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.