John Pantsil narrates why patience should be key in football development

Ex-Ghana international defender John Paintsil has said Ghana's football development requires a lot of time and patience to be able to attain results, claiming patience is very key.

The former Black Stars fullback has narrated why patience is very necessary in the development of football during an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM on Thursday morning.

The Ghana FA has come under serious criticisms by some former Black Stars players following the country's exit at the group stage of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco but the former Fulham star holds a different opinion.

"Football development is more about planning, and that requires a lot of time and patience. If you plan for five years, ten years, you don't expect instant results," Paintsil said.

"Once your football is under development, you need time and patience to be able to reach the level you aim to reach.

"We have to believe in long-term development either than quick results. That's why I played from 2001 to 2005 before we could qualify for the World Cup." he added.

Paintsil made 89 appearances in the Ghana shirt, having represented the country at the World Cup in 2006 and 2010 and five Africa Cup of Nations campaigns in 2002, 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2013.