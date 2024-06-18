John Tedeku leaves Asante Kotoko after failing to extend contract

Defender John Tedeku has parted ways with Asante Kotoko after the club refused to trigger his contract extension option.

The 22-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2022 on a two-year deal with the option of signing another year.

However, following a torrid season in the just-ended campaign, both parties agreed to go separate ways. Tedeku made only 12 appearances last season.

Since joining the club, the young defender has made only 31 Premier League appearances, scoring a goal for the club.

The defender can now join any club of his choice as a free agent as he looks for a new adventure elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Kumasi-based giants are already in the market looking for new players to beef up their squad before the start of next season.