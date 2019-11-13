Johnson Smith takes over as Asante Kotoko coach following Kjetil Zachariassen's departure

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 November 2019
Johnson Smith will take charge of Asante Kotoko as their interim manager following the departure of Kjetil Zachariassen.

Smith, who was brought in as assistant coach last month, replaces Zachariassen whose contract was terminated on Wednesday.

The Norwegian is said to have failed to meet performance target hence his dismissal.

Zachariassen failed to guide the club to CAF Confederation Cup as they were knocked out by FC San Pedro of Ivory Coast.

This is after they suffered heartbreak in the Caf Champions League at the hands of Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel.

