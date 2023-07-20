"Joining Ludogorets is a big step forward in my career"- Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah

Swiss-Ghanaian forward, Kwadwo Duah has expressed excitement after joining Bulgarian giants Ludogorets from German outfit FC Nurnberg.

Duah signed a three-year deal to join Ludogorets after just a season in Germany.

According Duah, the prospects of playing in the UEFA Champions League is a huge deal for his young career.

"I am very happy to be in Ludogorets," he said after completing the move. "My transfer to this club is a big step forward in my career. I hope to justify the trust of the coach and the people who attracted me. I know a lot about Ludogorets. I followed the team's participation in the Champions League," added Duah.

The 26-year-old was presented to fans of the club on Wednesday night during Ludogorets' UEFA Champions League qualifiers against Ballkani.

Duah could feature in Ludogorets' next game game against NK Olimpija Ljubljana in the UEFA Champions League as the Bulgarians eye a place in the group stage.