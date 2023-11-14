Jojo Wollacott confident as Black Stars prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has expressed confidence in the team's readiness for the challenging 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Wollacott, who played a crucial role in Ghana's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is back in the squad after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the tournament.

Speaking on his return to the team, Wollacott told Sahara Football, "It feels very good to be back. I was struggling with injury, but I feel good and happy to be back."

Addressing the difficulty of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Wollacott acknowledged the challenges faced during the previous qualification journey.

However, he emphasised the team's serious approach to the matches, stating, "We know what to expect, so we are taking these games very seriously, but I am sure we will get the victories."

Black Stars are set to face Madagascar on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium, with the second Group I game against Comoros scheduled for Tuesday, November 21. They are focused on securing positive results in these crucial matches as they aim to qualify for the 2026 tournament.