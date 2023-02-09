Jojo Wollacott: Ghana goalkeeper impresses on injury return for Charlton U-21 side

Charlton Athletic U-21 coach Danny Senda was impressed with Jojo Wollacott's performance against Bournemouth U-21 side in a friendly.

The 26-year-old made a return from injury in this friendly played behind closed doors on Tuesday.

Wollacott has been out of action since November 2022 after suffering a finger injury prior to a league game against Burton Albion.

Wollacott, after being key in Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, missed the showpiece after undergoing surgery.

The former Swindon goalkeeper returned to action for the first time this year in the friendly and gave a good account of himself.

Speaking post-match, U21 boss Danny Senda said: "It was a really positive game, to be honest. We had some senior first team involvement and it was pleasing for the younger players to be around those types of players. Their attitude and application towards the game was first class, which always helps.

"Michael Hector played in a back three with Deji Elerewe and Harris O'Connor and his communication was first class.

"Chuks led the line really well. His physicality, certainly at U21 level, is a real asset and strength of his. It was really good for him to get minutes under his belt as well. I'm sure the Manager will be pleased to see that he's come through the game unscathed.

"Jojo had a really, really calming influence behind the back three. He made really good decisions and that enabled us to take control of the game with his ability to build. He pulled off a really good, point-blank save for us midway through the second half, which was a critical moment in the game."