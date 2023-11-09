Jojo Wollacott returns to Ghana squad after recovering from injury

Hibernian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has returned to the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros Island.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has been out for almost three months due to injury but returned to action a fortnight ago for Sottish Premier League side Hibernian.

Due to the setback, Wollacott, Ghana's number-one goalkeeper at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, missed the AFCON qualifiers against Mozambique and the Central African Republic.

However, he joins Richard Ofori and Lawrence Ati Zigi as the three invited goalkeepers for next week's matches.

Meanwhile, other players returning to the team after missing the international friendlies last month are Andre Ayew, Majeed Ashimeru, Baba Iddrisu, and Abdul Mumin.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on November 17, 2023, before travelling to Comoros Island three days later for the second game of Group I.

Ghana have been to four FIFA World Cup tournaments and hopes to make it five in the USA, Mexico, and USA.

Below is the full squad: