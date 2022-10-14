Jojo Wollacott will be Ghana's number at World Cup - Fatau Dauda

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has backed Jojo Wollacott to be Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Since making his debut for his country, the Charlton Athletic shot-stopper has held the number one spot.

Wollacott was praised for his heroics in the World Cup playoffs victory over Nigeria.

Black Stars deputy captain Richard Ofori is back to full fitness, but Dauda, who featured in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, believes the English-born goalkeeper will play for Ghana.

“We all know that when Richard Ofori was injured, Wollacott came in and we did well against Nigeria home and away," he told 3Sports.

"I think if the tournament starts now, I know he [Wollacott] is our number 1," he added.

Ghana, who have been assigned to Group H, will kick off their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Doha's Stadium 974.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action against South Korea at Al Rayyan's Education City Stadium.

Ghana will conclude their group stage campaign with a highly anticipated match against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The World Cup will start on November 20.