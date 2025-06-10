Jonah Kusi-Asare named in Bayern Munich squad for FIFA Club World Cup

Sweden-born Ghanaian forward Jonah Kusi-Asare has been named in Bayern Munich's squad for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup being staged in the United States of America.

The 17-year-old, who made an appearance in the Bundesliga last season, did enough to convince manager Vincent Kompany to include him in the squad for the tournament.

Kusi-Asare excelled with the youth team in the just-concluded campaign, where he made 20 appearances, scoring four goals for the Bavarians.

However, in the Bundesliga, he mostly made the team sheet before making an appearance at the latter stage of the campaign.

He is expected to deputize veteran forward Harry Kane as the Germans aim to make history at the expanded tournament.

Bayern Munich have been drawn in Group C alongside New Zealand side Auckland City, Portuguese giants Benfica and Boca Juniors of Argentina.

The German champions will begin their tournament against Auckland City at TQL stadium.

Below is the full squad: