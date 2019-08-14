Jonah Osabutey makes first start for Royal Excel in victory over KAA Gent in Belgium

Ghanaian forward Jonah Osabutey made his first start for Belgian side Royal Excel Muscuron over the weekend in their win over KAA Gent.

The 20-year old forward on loan from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen saw 73 minutes of action as the Jupiler League new comers beat Gent 2-1 on Sunday.

Royal Muscuron had gone down to a Laurent Depoitre goal in the 25th minute but the resilient new comers fought back to secure all three points.

Frank Boya leveled in the 34th minute before Joan Campins grabbed the winner in the 44th minute.

Muscuron are now third on the table after three games, winning two and drawing one.

Osabutey looks to have won the confidence of manager Bernd Hollerbach and could maintain his starting place in Sunday's clash against Standard Liege.