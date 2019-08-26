Jonah Osabutey nets debut goal for Royal Excel in victory against KAS Eupen in Belgium

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 August 2019
Ghanaian forward Jonah Osabutey scored his first goal for Belgian side Royal Excel Muscuron in their 2-0 victory over KAS Eupen in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League. 

The on-loan Werder Bremen forward scored in injury time to earn his side all three points on Sunday.

Sami Allagui opened the scoring in the first half with a 22nd minute penalty.

Osabutey lasted the entire duration and has been an integral part of thye team since joining on loan from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Royal Excel Muscuron have the option of making the 20-year old's loan deal a permanent one.

