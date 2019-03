Ghana youth striker Jonah Osabutey scored his season's 10th goal for Werder Bremen II on Saturday.

The former Tema Youth player converted a 79th minute penalty as the home side beat Lupo Martini in the Regionalliga clash.

Osabutey was making his 21st league appearance for Bremen.

The 20-year-old has also been training with the first team squad as he seeks to play in the Bundesliga.