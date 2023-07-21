Jonas Jensen-Abbew delighted with FC Nordsjaelland contract extension

Ghanaian talent Jonas Jensen-Abbew has expressed his joy after signing a new three-year contract extension with Danish Superligaen club FC Nordsjælland.

The 21-year-old defender, who hails from Herlev in Denmark, is thrilled to continue his journey with the club he considers home.

"It is really great to sign a new contract with FC Nordsjælland. It's something I've been hoping would happen for a long time, so for it to happen now, it's really nice," Jensen-Abbew shared in an interview with his club's official website.

Having spent several years at FC Nordsjælland, the young centre-back feels a strong sense of belonging to the club, saying "I have played in the club for many years now, so I feel very much at home at FC Nordsjælland. I feel so at home here that I couldn't really see myself playing anywhere else, as it is right now, so it's really great that I've extended my contract with FC Nordsjælland."

Jensen-Abbew is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and hopes to contribute significantly to the team's success in the coming years.

"I hope that the next three years will offer a lot of playing time and many cool experiences. In addition, I hope that we can continue to fight for the fun places in the Super League, and I am looking forward to playing European football with FC Nordsjælland this year and hopefully for the next few years as well," he added.

With his contract secured, Jensen-Abbew is eager to make a lasting impact at FC Nordsjælland and continue his development as a promising young talent in Danish football.