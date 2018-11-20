Jonathan Mensah excited after winning Columbus Crew Defender of the Year award

Jonathan Mensah is delighted after winning the defender Defender of the Year award at Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

Mensah was selected by his teammates as the club announced the annual team awards on Monday afternoon.

The two-time World Cup veteran had a solid season, playing in 27 matches and the team only allowed 1.19 goals per game when he was on the field.

Mensah helped the team to earn eight of its 10 shutouts over the season and was second in the squad in clearances per game (4.3) and third in interceptions (0.8) and blocks (0.6).

He scored a goal against the New York Red Bulls that helped Crew SC to a 3-2 victory.

Mensah's was twice named to MLSSoccer.com’s weekly Team of the Week: in Week 12 following a road match against the New England Revolution and in Week 29 following a road match against FC Dallas.

After the announcement of the award he posted on twitter "all thanks to God"

all thanks to God 🙏🏽✊🏽 https://t.co/ZN1NMLOAh7

— Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) November 20, 2018