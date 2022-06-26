Jonathan Mensah returns to action at club after concussion scare in AFCON qualifier

Captain Jonathan Mensah returned to action for Columbus Crew on Saturday, 25 June, after an injury scare on international duty early this month.

Mensah lasted the entire duration as the Crew battled to draw 0-0 at Real Salt Lake in the MLS.

The centre- back suffered concussion when he clashed with a Central African Republic player and had to be rushed to a hospital in Angola.

He returned to camp the following day but missed the trip to Japan to feature in the Kirin Cup tournament.

The 31-year-old returned to training in midweek after being declared fit and managed to convince the coaching staff of his availability.