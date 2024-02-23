Jonathan Mensah welcomes new LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil to MLS

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah has welcomed compatriot Joseph Paintsil to the Major League Soccer in the United States.

The Black Stars forward signed a deal to join MLS giants LA Galaxy in February from Belgium outfit KR Genk.

He joins the growing number of Ghanaian players in the American Soccer league, including former winners Latif Blessing, Kwadwo Opoku, Yaw Yeboah and Mensah.

Mensah, a veteran in the league, has had spells with Columbus Crew and San Jose Earthquakes but rejoined his former coach Caleb Porter at New England Revolution ahead of the new season.

"Welcome to the MLS my brother," he reposted after Paintsil had shared photos of his first day at training with the Los Angeles-based club.

Painstil and Mensah could face each other along the way in the league despite playing in different conferences.

The former Tema Youth forward could make his MLS debut in the season opener against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution will open their season with a trip to DC United.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin