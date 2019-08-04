Jonathan Opoku named Man of the Match after registering two assists & one goal for Venlo against Waalwijk

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Jonathan Opoku was named Man of the Match after registering two assists and one goal during VVV Venlo 3-1 win over RKC Waalwijk in the opening fixture of the Eredivisie.

Venlo were handed an early shock despite dominating the early part of the match as Hannes Delcroix put the newly-promoted side in front with a finish in the 11th minute.

But the hosts pulled parity six minutes after recess through Elia Soriano. The Italian was superbly set up by Opoku's one touch pass on the edge of the area before rifling home with a beautiful curling strike.

Venlo soon found themselves on the ascendancy after Opoku coolly planted a penalty kick beyond the reach of goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen in the 61st minute.

Opoku again turned provider for his side as he laid on a pass to Peter van Ooijen to fire Venlo's third goal of the game in the 88th minute.