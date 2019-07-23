Jonathan Opoku scores in VVV-Venlo preseason win over FC Eindhoven

Ghanaian midfielder Jonathan scored for Eredivisie side VVV-Venlo in their preseason win over FC Eindhoven over the weekend.

The Dutch born Ghanaian opened the scoring for the topflight side, as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over the Eretse Divisie side.

The 29-year old lashed onto an Elia Soriano cross on 22 minutes.

The lower tier side dominated the game in terms of possession but it was the Eredivisie side that will capitalize on the opportunities they had.

Elia Soriano, the provider for the first goal doubled the lead with a fine finish in the second half.

For FC Eindhoven, it was new manager Ernie Brandts first game in charge of the club.