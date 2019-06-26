Jonathan Osabutey extends contract with German club SV Werder Bremen

Ghanaian striker Jonathan Osabutey has extended his contract with German Bundesliga side SV Werder Bremen.

The attacker was immediately loaned out to Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron to continue with his development.

Osabutey joined the River Islander in 2017 from Tema You and had an outstanding season with the youth team last season bagging in 12 goals in 27 appearances.

"Attacker Jonah Osabutey has extended his contract with SV Werder Bremen and will head on loan to Belgian first-division side Royal Excel Mouscron for the upcoming season, Werder chairman Frank Baumann confirmed on Tuesday," the club posted on it's official website.

An excited Jonathan Osabutey expressed delight in extending his contract insisting he is looking forward to next season.

“The discussions with Mr. Hollerbach and the club executives in Mouscron went really well. I’m looking forward to next season. After a year in Belgium I want to return to SV Werder even stronger,” said Osabutey.

Meanwhile, Sporting Director of Werder Bremen Frank Bauman believes the move will help the development of the lanky attacker.

“Jonah has proven how dangerous he can be in front of goal during this past season in the Regionalliga. Now, the time has come for him to take the next step in his development. We are convinced that he will do so in Mouscron. Head coach Bernd Hollerbach will definitely be able to push him there,” said Frank Bauman.