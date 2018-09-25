Jonathan Osabutey fires Werder Bremen II to win over St. Pauli in Germany

Ghanaian frontman Jonathan Osabutey grabbed the match winner for Werder Bremen ll in their 1-0 victory over St Pauli II in the German lower-tier league on Monday.

Following a cagey first half, the former Tema Youth striker put the Green and White lads into the lead on the 50th minute mark.

The home side exhibited attacking play football after getting the advantage but failed to add up to their tally as the match ended 1-0.

The win lifts Bremen to 3rd on the standings with 21 points after 11 games.