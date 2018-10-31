Jonathan Osabutey scores brace in Werder Bremen's win over BSV Rehden

Ghanaian forward Jonathan Osabutey was in devastating form as Werder Bremen U-23 thrashed BSV Rehden 3-1 in the Regionalliga.

The former Tema Youth striker scored a brace in another impressive display, indicating his readiness to break into the senior side.

Osabutey opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a fine strike before Santiago Aloi equalised for BSV Rehden five minutes later.

Werder Bremen took the lead again through Fridolin Wagner after connecting to a perfect cross from Jan-Niklas.

The Ghanaian got his second with six minutes to end the game.

Osabutey made his senior debut in a friendly against Osnabruck during the international break, where he scored in their 2-1 win.

However, with competition keen at the senior side, the 20 year old keeps on knocking the door.