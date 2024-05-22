Jonathan Sowah included in Ghana's squad for crucial World Cup qualifiers

Former Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah is reportedly set to be included in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

Ghana will face Mali and the Central African Republic, and Sowah's inclusion comes ahead of the official squad announcement.

Sowah missed the team’s international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March but is now poised for a return.

Currently playing for Al Nasr Benghazi in Libya, Sowah has been in impressive form, scoring five goals in six appearances in the Libyan Premier League, making him the club’s joint-top scorer.

His performance in the Ghana Premier League last season earned him a spot in Ghana’s final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Sowah made his competitive debut for the Black Stars during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Comoros, a match that Ghana lost 1-0.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is expected to announce the squad for the upcoming qualifiers next week.

Ghana will travel to Bamako to face Mali on June 6 before returning to Kumasi to play against the Central African Republic on June 10.