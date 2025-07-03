Jonathan Sowah lauds Andre Ayew for his good counsel

Former Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah has lauded former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew for his wise counsel.

Sowah earned his senior national team debut call-up ahead of the friendly game against Liberia.

The energetic forward registered an assist as Ghana recorded a 3-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium in September 2023.

Recounting his experience at the camp of the team, Sowah, revealed that even though he had interactions with several players but Andre Ayew gave him good counsel and also helped me to settle in the team.

"Andre Ayew and other players gave me good counsel," he told Asempa FM.

"I had discussions with several players, but Andre Ayew was always with me, talking and advising me," he added.

Sowah, who currently plays for Tanzanian side Singida Black Stars, also revealed that the former West Ham United and Swansea City star helped him to secure a move to Libya.

"Andre Ayew helped me secure my move to Libya. He asked to use the money wisely, and he has been helpful."

In the recently concluded Tanzanian topflight, Jonathan Sowah scored 13 goals in 13 appearances.