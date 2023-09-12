Jonathan Sowah lifted the team - Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah impressed Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton on his debut for Ghana when they beat Liberia on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old climbed from the bench to contribute to Ghana's third goal laying a pass to Jordan Ayew as Ghana secured a convincing 3-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The manager was extremely proud of the 2022/23 winner of the Ghana Premier League for his contribution to Ghana's 3–1 victory over The Lone Stars of Liberia in Accra.

He claimed that despite it being Sowah's first game for Ghana elevated the team when he entered the game as a replacement for Baba Iddrisu.

"I’m really impressed by the performance of Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah. Especially Sowah, he lifted the team when he came on.

Following that, the Black Stars will play two international friendlies against Mexico and the United States the following month to keep them in shape ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers as well as the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast next year.