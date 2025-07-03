Jonathan Sowah praises 'INCREDIBLE' Medeama owner Moses Armah

Former Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah has expressed his appreciation to club president Moses Armah Parker for the unwavering support he received during his time at the club.

Sowah joined the Tarkwa-based side from Danbort FC in January 2023, signing a three-year contract.

Despite joining the team while nursing an injury, he revealed that Mr. Armah and the entire club stood by him and believed in his potential.

"Medeama gave me the platform to be where I am today, and so I'll want to thank Moses Armah, who is the president of the club, because when I joined tge club, I suffered an injury, but he and the club believed in me and supported me," he told Asempa FM.

Sowah played a pivotal role in Medeama’s triumphant 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign, helping the club clinch its first-ever league title.

He now plies his trade with Tanzanian outfit Singida Black Stars, where he impressed in the just-ended season by scoring 13 goals in as many appearances.