Jonathan Sowah reacts to remarkable Ghana debut against Liberia

Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah has shared his excitement after making his first senior appearance for Ghana in the international friendly against Liberia on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old striker came off the bench to set up Jordan Ayew for Ghana's third goal as the Black Stars beat the Lone Stars 3-1 culminating in a great win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

His immediate contribution to Ghana's victory has made a case for local-based players who have struggled to break into the Black Stars in the past few months.

After the game, Sowah wrote on Instagram: “Grateful for a wonderful assist to my big captain” he wrote on Instagram.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew, who was delighted for the young player and his performance took to social media to unleash praises on the player. "Jonathan Sowah, keep going, the future is bright," Andre Ayew said.

Hughton also was impressed with the striker's overall input stating that, "I’m really impressed by the performance of Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah. Especially Sowah, he lifted the team when he came on."

Sowah will be looking forward to more call-ups in the future as Ghana prepare for their forthcoming friendly matches against Mexico and the United States as well as their 2026 World Cup which begins in November.

Ghana will also be entering the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with high hopes of winning their fifth Africa Cup of Nations.