Jonathan Sowah returns to boost Medeama ahead of Horoya clash in Guinea

Black Stars striker Jonathan Sowah has made a swift recovery from a minor injury and is available for Medeama as they prepare to face Horoya in Guinea.

Sowah was absent from Medeama's recent match, which ended in a 2-0 defeat against Aduana FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Initially, Coach Evans Adotey had cited a minor injury as the reason for Sowah's absence, but the striker has now been cleared to play after his rapid recovery.

Sowah's presence is expected to be vital for Medeama as they aim to secure a place in the CAF Champions League group stage for the first time.

The 24-year-old is currently one of Medeama's standout players, and his experience with the Black Stars makes him a valuable asset.

With a 3-1 victory in the first leg earlier this month, Medeama are confident of completing the job against Guinean giants Horoya and advancing to the next stage.