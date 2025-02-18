Jonathan Sowah scores again but Singida Black Stars lose to YANGA in Tanzania

Ghana forward Jonathan Sowah has taken the Tanzanian league by storm after netting his third goal in four matches for Singida Black Stars.

The Black Stars forward scored a late consolation as Singida Black Stars lost narrowly to giants Young African on the road.

Clement Mzize opened the scoring for the hosts after just 15 minutes before Prince Dube doubled the lead at the strike of half time.

Sowah, who was making his fourth appearance in the league, netted in the 92nd minute as Black Stars left Dar Es Salam with defeat.

The former Medeama SC striker moved to Tanzania after a brief spell in Libya Al Nasr.

Meanwhile, compatriot Emmanuel Keyekeh missed the game against Young Africans through suspension.