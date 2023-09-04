Jonathan Sowah's debut Black Stars call-up doesn't surprise Medeama President

Medeama President Moses Armah believes Jonathan Sowah deserves his debut Black Stars call-up after the striker was included in the 25-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Cup.

Armah shared his admiration for the talented striker, stating, "Superb, you know that Jonathan is good. If you look at the goals he scored, perfect goals, so he deserved to be called up to the Black Stars."

His belief in Sowah's abilities is evident, and he anticipates that the player will carry his goal-scoring prowess to the national team.

"We are praying he will go and give us the same goals so that Ghana will qualify for the Nation Cup," Armah added, reflecting the collective hope that Sowah's inclusion will contribute significantly to Ghana's qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Last season, he scored 12 goals in 18 games for Medeama, helping them to victory in the Ghana Premier League.

His outstanding form has continued, with recent standout performances including a crucial goal in Medeama's win over Remo Stars in Cape Coast.

Then, on Sunday, he scored a brace, including a stunning strike from outside the box, to lead Medeam to a Champions Cup victory over Dreams FC.