Jonathan Sowah's invitation to the Black Stars is well-deserved - Medeama president Moses Parker

Medeama President Moses 'Armah' Parker says the invitation of his team's top striker Jonathan Sowah to the Black Stars is not astonishing following his impressive performances for his club.

The 24-year-old was included in Hughton's latest squad as revealed on Saturday ahead of the crucial tie against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

According to Moses Armah 'Parker,' the striker's goalscoring prowess is evident in his recent matches which is why he believes he deserves to make the cut for the senior national team.

"Superb. You know that Jonathan is good if you look at the goals he scored. Perfect. So he deserved to be called at Black Stars," he told Peace FM.

"We are praying he will go and give us the same goals so that Ghana will qualify for the AFCON," he added.

Sowah who becomes the second local-based player to earn an invitation under Chris Hughton, justified his inclusion by scoring twice to help Medeama SC clinch the 2023 Champion of Champions trophy against Dreams FC on Sunday.

The striker scored 12 goals in 18 appearances for the Yellow and Mauves last season to help his team win the Ghana Premier League title for the first time.

He has successfully touched down in camp ahead of Ghana's game which comes on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium as Ghana aim to avoid defeat to advance through to the 2023 AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast next year.