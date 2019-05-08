Jordan Anagblah Cup: ‘Daredevil’ marksman Ernest Adiwoh strikes again as Emmanuel FC rally to defeat Bhog FC to qualify for semifinal stage

Emmanuel FC secured a semifinal berth in the ongoing Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup after they rallied to beat Bhog FC 2-1 on Wednesday.

Emmanuel FC kept up from where they left off over the weekend following their 4-1 win against Ashaiman Scandy in the round of 16 stage.

Despite being the bookies favourite to pick one of the semifinal slots, Richard Kingson’s outfit were dealt a blow after Bhog FC shot into the lead with just a minute into the game.

However, the Blues picked up the pieces and deservedly pulled parity courtesy Solomon Akiah’s 11th minute belter.

Both teams created chances in the early part of the second stanza but failed to change the score line.

With the regulation period looking like ending in a draw, Emmanuel FC struck the dagger into the hearts of Bhog FC fans when Ernest Adiwoh buried a half chance in the 77th minute.

The Teshie-based side held on to the slim lead to record yet another win in the tournament.

Akiah, who fetched the leveller for Emmanuel FC, was adjudged the best player on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Adiwoh is the leading poacher in the competition with nine goals to his credit.

Emmanuel FC will engage Osu-based side Hope for Future in the semifinal clash on Saturday, May 11, 2019.