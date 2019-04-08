Jordan Anagblah Cup: Emmanuel FC coach Richard Kingson lavishes praises on his players after victory over New Life FC

Head coach of Emmanuel FC Richard Kingson has heaped adulation on his charges following their 3-2 win over New Life FC in the opening fixture of the Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup on Monday.

The Blues commenced the tournament brightly after star forward Ernest Adiwoh shot them into the lead in the 5th minute before Cleland Adjetey made it 2-0 four minutes later.

New Life FC halved the deficit shortly but Adiwoh restored Emmanuel FC's two-goal cushion though the losers grabbed a late goal.

Speaking to reporters after the match, coach Kingson could not hide his delight over the team's performance before touching on the Man of the Match award handed to Isaac Nyarko.

"It feels me with joy to see the players heed to instruction. Everything we touched on training last week was executed in the game, I can't ask for more because I'm happy with the three points.

"My only disappointment is we relaxed a bit after the early goals which gave our opponents some sort of edge but like I said, the boys did well by recovering," Kingson stated.

"We'll work on our concentration in training before our next match because it's needed in such tournaments. A lapse in concentration could cost you a point so that's one thing we'll work on."

Midfielder Isaac Nyarko bagged the best player accolade though Adiwoh grabbed the headline with his brace.

When asked on his opinion on the verdict of the match commissioner, the 40-year-old gaffer claimed the award could have gone to any of his players as most of them played excellently on the day.

"I'm not much interested in that part of the game as I always believe football is a team sport but I can't fault the match commissioners for choosing Nyarko because he played a near-perfect game."

"However, if any of the other players had won it, there will be no qualms because I find it very tough to pin-point who stood above the rest as all of them played their hearts out."

Emmanuel FC currently sit atop of Group 7A with three points but a superior goal difference ahead of their rivals.