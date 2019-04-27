Jordan Anagblah Cup: Ernest Adiwoh’s double sends Emmanuel FC into round 16 stage

Emmanuel FC progressed to the round 16 stage of the ongoing Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup after a 2-0 win over Felanth FC on Saturday.

The Blues proved too strong for their opponents after dominating the game right from the blast of the referee’s whistle.

Their incessant pressure paid off in the 28th minute when deadly forward Ernest Adiwoh ghosted his market to plant his curling shot into the top corner.

The fans at the Nungua Town Park were sent into raptures after Adiwoh rose highest to head home the hosts second of the game.

Emmanuel FC pushed for the third goal but Felanth FC defenders thwarted their efforts.

Adiwoh’s brace were enough to earn Emmanuel FC a 2-0 victory.

He is the leading hitman in the competition with five goals.

Emmanuel FC will engage Ashaiman Scandy in the round of 16 on May 5, at the Nungua Town Park.