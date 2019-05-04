Jordan Anagblah Cup: 'Free-scoring' Ernest Adiwoh bags hat-trick as Emmanuel FC thump Ashaiman Scandy to advance to quarterfinals stage

Emmanuel FC deadly striker Ernest Adiwoh was at his usual ruthless best after scoring hat-trick in their 4-1 win over Ashaiman Scandy in the round of 16 stage of the ongoing Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup on Saturday.

The Blues, who are unbeaten in the competition, exhibited another thrilling performance at the Nungua Town Park against their opponents from Ashaiman.

Richard Kingson's charges started the game on the front-foot and deservedly shot into the lead in the 9th minute through sharpshooter Ernest Adiwoh.

Adiwoh repeated the dose three minutes later with a superb finish to hand his side a 2-0 advantage before capping his afternoon with a third goal in the 63rd minute.

Solomon Akiah extended Emmanuel FC's advantage to 4-0 in the 73rd minute before the Ashaiman-based outfit netted a consolation in the 77th minute after being under the cosh for large part of the match.

Ernest Adiwoh's hat-trick took his tally eight (8) in the competition.

The young poacher is having a magnificent period at the club after scoring three goals to emerge as the top scorer in the just ended Betway Easter Gala - a competition which was won by the Teshie-based side.

Emmanuel FC meanwhile, will engage the winner of tomorrow's encounter between Euro Afrik and Bhog FC in the quarterfinals.