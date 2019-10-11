Jordan and Schlupp represented by Top UK Sports Agency USM

Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp are represented by top UK sports marketing agency Unique Sports Management (USM), GHANAsoccernet.com has learnt.

The agency also represents some top players such as Harry Kane of Tottenham, Andros Townsend, Wilfred Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheikhou Kouyaté – as well as Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

USM brokered the deal for Jordan to join Palace on a permanent deal from Swansea City.

Unique Sports Management is one of soccer’s premier agencies. Having negotiated an additional $221 million in contracts over the last year, Unique Sports Management has advanced to No. 10 in the rankings.