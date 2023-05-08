Jordan Ayew aims for more after reaching 100 career goals

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has urged fans to expect more from him after scoring his 100th career goal.

Ayew accomplished a huge career milestone in early May when he scored his 100th career goal in Crystal Palace's exciting 4-3 Premier League triumph over West Ham.

“#100 Forever Grateful to Allah for this journey. The ups and downs, the hard work, and the sacrifices. 100 career goals and more to come. Forever Faster” he wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr5GTGUNnbl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Black Stars forward has scored for six different clubs to date.

The 31-year-old scored 22 goals for Marseille between 2009 and 2014. Ayew was loaned out by the French club to Sochaux, where he scored five goals.

Before moving to England, the attacker played for another French club, Lorients, where he scored 13 goals.

Ayew joined Aston Villa in 2015 and scored 10 goals for the club. During his time with Swansea City, he also scored 12 goals.

Ayew is currently with Crystal Palace and has scored 19 goals since joining in 2018.

Since making his debut for Ghana in 2010, the 31-year-old has scored 19 goals.

Ayew's recent form has been outstanding, with the striker scoring three goals and assisting two others in his last six matches.